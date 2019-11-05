International Development News
Development News Edition

Congress to field Anju Lunthi for Pithoragarh bypoll

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pithoragarh
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 14:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 14:40 IST
Congress to field Anju Lunthi for Pithoragarh bypoll

The opposition Congress in Uttarakhand on Tuesday declared Anju Lunthi as its candidate for the Pithoragarh Assembly seat where a bypoll is scheduled to be held on November 25. The decision to field Lunthi from the seat was announced at a press conference here after senior party leaders including PCC president Pritam Singh, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Indira Hridayesh, former assembly speaker Govind Singh Kunjwal and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Singh Mahra held a meeting with local leaders.

A former block pramukh, Lunthi was selected as she is young and has a record of doing good work for the poor during her tenure, Hridayesh said. Lunthi will file her nominations tomorrow.

The decision to field Lunthi comes after two prominent party leaders from the state including former MLA Mayukh Mahar and PCC spokesman Mathura Dutt Joshi refused to contest on different grounds. While Mahar whose candidature had been backed by former chief minister Harish Rawat cited health reasons for not contesting, Joshi decided not to enter the fray saying the party leadership had better candidates in mind.

Lunthi will now take on BJP's Chandra Pant on the seat. Chandra is the wife of sitting MLA from PIthoragarh and former state finance and parliamentary affairs minister Prakash Panth whose death in June necessitated bypoll to the seat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

As U.S. exits Paris pact, U.S. fossil energy chief says U.S. ingenuity can tackle climate threat

The United States can tackle threats to the climate through technological advances and fossil fuels will remain a priority for U.S. government and business, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department Steven Winberg told Re...

IISF 2019: Dr. Vardhan emphasizes bringing science and technology to doorsteps

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that a platform like India International Science Festival IISF is an opportunity to bridge the gap and bringing science and ...

Erdogan says Kurdish fighters have not left Syria 'safe zone" despite U.S, Russia deals

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia had not withdrawn from a planned safe zone in northeast Syria despite Turkeys agreements with the United States and Russia. Turkey struck two separate deal...

UPDATE 5-China presses Trump for more tariff roll-backs in 'phase one' trade deal

China is pushing U.S. President Donald Trump to remove more tariffs imposed in September as part of a phase one U.S.-China trade deal, people familiar with the negotiations said on Monday. The deal, which may be signed this month by Trump a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019