Prime minister chairs meeting on pollution
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the pollution situation in northern India, a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office said. "PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India was discussed," the tweet said.
It also said the prime minister reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India. This comes after back-to-back review meetings held by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, with top officials of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- tweet
- Prime Minister's Office
- Delhi
- Punjab
- Haryana
ALSO READ
Singhvi's tweet on Savarkar can affect Congress on voting day: Top party leader
China's CCTV shuns NBA season opening games following HK tweet row
PM Narendra Modi thanks people of Maharashtra, Haryana for reposing faith in BJP
Lebanese Druze leader calls for speedy government reshuffle -tweet
Humbled to have got people's support yet again in Maharashtra, says PM Narendra Modi.