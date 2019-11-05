Prime minister chairs meeting on pollution

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the pollution situation in northern India, a tweet from the Prime Minister's Office said. "PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting in which the situation arising due to pollution in various parts of Northern India was discussed," the tweet said.

It also said the prime minister reviewed the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in parts of western India. This comes after back-to-back review meetings held by P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, with top officials of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.

