International Development News
Development News Edition

With Trump looming, but not on ballot, voters in four U.S. states head to polls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 17:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 16:30 IST
With Trump looming, but not on ballot, voters in four U.S. states head to polls
Image Credit: ANI

Voters in Kentucky and Mississippi head to the polls on Tuesday to choose their next governors in two close races, while Democrats in Virginia look to flip the handful of legislative seats they need to take full control of that state's government.

The election results will be closely scrutinized for clues to how next year's presidential contest will unfold. While none of the four states voting on Tuesday – New Jersey also has legislative elections – is likely to be up for grabs in November 2020, the outcomes could offer an early measuring stick for the Democratic candidates eager to deny Republican President Donald Trump a second four-year term. In Kentucky and Mississippi, where Trump won easily in 2016 and remains relatively popular, the Republican candidates have nationalized the races as much as possible by tying themselves to the president.

The same is true in Republican-leaning Louisiana, where early voting has started ahead of the Nov. 16 gubernatorial election pitting incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards against Republican challenger Eddie Rispone, a staunch Trump backer. Trump held a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, on Monday evening to support Republican Governor Matt Bevin, who is trying to overcome anemic approval ratings to defeat Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

Trump's speech to thousands of supporters was an explicit attempt to make the Kentucky governor's election a referendum on his presidency as he tries to survive an impeachment probe in the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives. Kentuckians need to re-elect Bevin, said Trump, or else pundits will say: "Trump suffered the greatest defeat in the history of the world. ... You can't let that happen to me."

The visit followed a speech Trump delivered in Mississippi on Friday, where the Republican lieutenant governor, Tate Reeves, is running against Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood. 'NATIONALIZATION'

Polls show both Beshear and Hood have a chance to score an upset despite their states' Republican leanings. Bevin is perhaps the country's least popular governor, according to opinion polls, after damaging battles with labor unions and teachers. But he has taken a narrow lead over Beshear in recent weeks after staunchly defending Trump against the impeachment inquiry.

In Mississippi, where Governor Phil Bryant, a Republican, is barred by term limits from running again, Reeves holds a small edge in polls over Hood, a moderate Democrat who opposes abortion and favors gun rights. The Virginia contest has drawn heavy attention and money from both parties. Independent analysts say Democrats are slightly favored to erase the razor-thin margins Republicans currently hold in both chambers of the state legislature.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential front-runner, visited Virginia over the weekend to campaign with several statehouse candidates, and Republican Vice President Mike Pence held a rally on Saturday. Other Democratic presidential contenders, including U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, have also campaigned with local candidates.

Notably, Trump has avoided Virginia, where Democrats found success in suburban swing districts in last year's congressional elections. Tuesday's election could offer a test of whether the anti-Trump surge that tipped those districts remains potent. "You're seeing this nationalization happen," said Kyle Kondik, an elections analyst at the University of Virginia's Center for Politics. "These states are good tests for that."

Also Read: UPDATE 2-Democrats try to build support for Trump impeachment as more officials stonewall

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Two FIRs registered in Saket district court assault

Two FIRs have been registered in connection with the alleged assault of a police officer outside Saket district court here. According to the police, one of the complaints was filed by the police officer, who was allegedly thrashed by lawyer...

Delhi Police faces virtual revolt, cops take to streets against attack on colleagues

Delhi Police was facing a virtual revolt from its rank and file on Tuesday as thousands of personnel laid siege outside the Police Headquarters, rejecting their chiefs pleas to go back to work. The unprecedented protests were triggered by t...

UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens docked 35 points and fined for breaching salary cap rules

English champions Saracens have been given a 35-point deduction and fined 5.36 million pounds 6.92 million after they were found guilty of breaching salary cap regulations, Premiership Rugby said on Tuesday. British media reported the breac...

Delhi slowly recovering from air-pollution emergency, thanks to increased wind speed

Delhis air quality improved further on Tuesday, giving respite to people suffering from acute pollution for a week and the trend is likely to continue for a couple of days. The air quality index dropped from 365 at 9.45 am to 331 at 3.45 pm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019