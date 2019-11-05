Liberal Democrats will not make Corbyn British prime minister - Swinson
Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats will not help Labour's Jeremy Corbyn become prime minister after next month's election, leader Jo Swinson said on Tuesday.
"I am absolutely, categorically ruling out Liberal Democrat votes putting Jeremy Corbyn into No. 10," she said at her campaign launch in London.
