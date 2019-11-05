'Let Yediyurappa complete term, I want to build JDS':DeveGowda

Not wanting mid-term polls in Karnataka, JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda on Tuesday said he wants the B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government to complete its term as it would give him time to build his party. Targeting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, the former Prime Minister said the Congress may want mid-term assembly polls soon as he was eager to become Chief Minister once again.

I have also said what Kumaraswamy has said.Let Yediyurappa rule the state for three years and 8 months.I don't want to remove Yediyurappa, I want to build the party. If elections are held tomorrow do I have the capacity to field 224 candidates, Gowda said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said Siddaramaiah may have that strength (to face mid-term polls), he is AHINDA (Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes and Dalits) leader, I dont know any such leaders. If elections are held tomorrow for 224 seats will I be able to finalise the candidates? I have said you (Yediyurappa) rule. If I get time I can fight, he added.

Gowdas son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy too had recently said his party would not try and dislodge the ruling BJP government like the saffron party had done to his coalition government and had opined that he did not think that mid-term polls would be held. Kumaraswamy had cited hampering of development work, also ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in flood-hit parts of the state due to mid-term polls as the reason for his statement.

Siddaramaiah, reacting to Kumaraswamy, has said the latter's statement gave an impression that he would support the saffron party and had recalled that the JD(S) had formed the government with BJP with power sharing formula of 20 months each in 2006. On Tuesday too Siddaramaiah said Kumaraswamys recent statement was out of fear that more JD(S) legislators may jump ship to the saffron party.

Responding to a question, Gowda said,You (Yediyurappa) rule the state aptly. Let him (Yediyurappa) rule for three-and-half years, I will get some time to build the party...Siddaramaiah may want election tomorrow, I dont want. He (Siddaramaiah) is now Leader of Opposition, becoming Chief Minister was the only thing remaining for him, he added.

Deve Gowda, Siddaramaiah and Kumaraswamy had until recently predicted the collapse of the Yediyurappa government and the possibility of mid-term polls in the state. Gowda and Kumaraswamy's statements have come in as a relief for the BJP, which will need to win at least six of 15 seats that will go to the bypolls on December 5, to remain in power.

There is also speculation that JD(S) may extend support to the BJP if it fails to win a maximum number of seats in the bypolls. Amid reports that Gowda had spoken to Yediyurappa over the phone recently assuring support, the former Prime Minister issued a statement rejecting it, terming it far from the truth.

Gowda during the presser also reiterated that his party that had run a government and contested Lok Sabha polls in alliance with Congress, will contest alone in the bypolls. After the Supreme Court verdict on disqualified MLAs, if election happens we will contest...we will not join hands with anyone, we will contest separately, he said.

Bypolls to 15 of 17 seats represented by disqualified MLAs, whose resignation and absence from the trust vote led to the fall of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government, and made way for the BJP to come to power, will be held on December 5. The then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar had disqualified them as MLAs, ruling that those disqualified, cease to be MLAs with immediate effect till the expiry of the 15th assembly (in 2023), which they have challenged in the Supreme Court, and the matter is currently being heard by the top Court.

