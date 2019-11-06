Johnson, in phone call, urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whisky
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including scotch whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.
The Prime Minister also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.
