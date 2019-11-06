International Development News
Johnson, in phone call, urges Trump to lift tariffs on scotch whisky

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 04:11 IST
  • Created: 06-11-2019 04:09 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a phone call, urged U.S. President Donald Trump to lift tariffs on goods including scotch whisky, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Prime Minister also urged Trump not to impose tariffs on car exports, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

