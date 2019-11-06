International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Malaysia detains two Cambodian dissidents headed for Thailand

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 06:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 06:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Malaysia detains two Cambodian dissidents headed for Thailand
Image Credit: (Pixabay)

Malaysian authorities have detained two Cambodian opposition activists while they were waiting to board a flight to Thailand in what is seen as part of a crackdown on exiled dissidents in Southeast Asia, a rights groups said late on Tuesday. Authorities in Malaysia, along with Vietnam, Cambodia and Thailand, have been accused by rights groups of detaining and returning critics of neighbouring governments, even those with political refugee status with the United Nations.

The two Cambodians, who include an asylum seeker, were detained on Monday night and were to be deported to their home country the following afternoon. Malaysia's home ministry and immigration department withdrew the order after an appeal, said Jerald Joseph of the Malaysian Human Rights Commission. "Right now we are trying to visit them in detention as well as determine their status. But we are glad the ministry chose not to deport, I think that's a good sign," Jerald, a commissioner at the agency, told Reuters.

Jerald said they did not know on what grounds the initial deportation order was issued. Malaysia's home ministry, immigration department and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees did not respond to requests for comment. Malaysia's foreign ministry declined to comment.

Human Rights Watch deputy director for Asia, Phil Robertson, said the two detainees are members of the Cambodian National Rescue Party (CNRP) that has been outlawed by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's government. Rights group Amnesty International said sending the two Cambodians back could put them at "risk of serious human rights violations".

"We call on the authorities to immediately release the two opposition activists, and ensure they are not deported back to Cambodia where they face arbitrary arrest and detention," Amnesty said in a statement. Reuters was not immediately able to contact Cambodian authorities.

Cambodia has arrested at least 48 opposition activists this year for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government before the planned return from self-exile of Sam Rainsy, founder of the dissolved CNRP, on Saturday. Hun Sen's government deployed troops along its borders in response to Rainsy's announcement of his planned return.

Rainsy fled to France four years ago following a conviction for criminal defamation in which he was ordered to pay $1 million in compensation. He also faces a five-year prison sentence in a separate case. He has previously said it was legitimate to seek to topple Hun Sen because the prime minister has created a one-party state and was not prepared to hold free and fair elections.

Also Read: Hong Kong, Taiwan authorities tussle as fate of murder suspect in limbo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

NFL notebook: Panthers place Newton on IR

The ongoing saga regarding the foot injury of Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has ended, with the veteran going on injured reserve to end his 2019 season. For the past seven weeks, Cam has diligently followed a program of rest and ...

Ohio man pleads guilty to plotting July 4, 2018, bomb attack in Cleveland

An Ohio man accused of plotting a July 4 bomb attack in Cleveland last year pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, U.S. law enforcement officials said. De...

Pakistan has played active and negative role in Afghan affairs for decades: US Congressional report

For decades, Pakistan has played an active but negative role in Afghanistan, a Congressional report has said, asserting that Islamabad wants a weak government in Kabul. In its latest report on Afghanistan, the independent and bipartisan Con...

Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Hangzhou beefs up efforts to forge world-class biomedical innovation city

Hangzhou, capital of east ChinasZhejiang Province, is endeavoring to build itself into a world-class biomedical innovation city like Boston.Such clarified goal indicates the strong foundation and development potential of Hangzhou in the bio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019