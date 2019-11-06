Pithoragarh assembly bypoll: BJP, Cong candidates file nominations

BJP's Chandra Pant and Congress' Anju Lunthi on Wednesday filed their nominations for Pithoragarh assembly bypoll, a senior official said. A total of three candidates have filed their nominations for the bypoll so far including Samajwadi Party's Manoj Kumar Bhatt who filed his nominations on Tuesday, Returning Officer Tushar Saini said.

The seat fell vacant after BJP's sitting MLA Prakash Pant died battling cancer in June this year. While late Pant's wife Chandra went to the collectorate to file her nominations simply in the company of just a few BJP leaders, Congress candidate Lunthi arrived at the collectorate with a big procession.

"More than 1000 people were in the procession to express solidarity with the Congress candidate," senior Congress leader M D Joshi said. Bypoll to Pithoragarh assembly seat is scheduled to be held on Nov 25.

