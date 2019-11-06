International Development News
France's Macron says he raised the Hong Kong situation with Xi Jinping

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he had raised the situation in Hong Kong, rocked with unrest for several months, with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

"I shared our concerns and those of Europe", he said during a news conference at the end of a three-day trip to China.

"We have repeatedly called on the parties involved to dialogue, to show restraint, to de-escalate," he said, adding he had told Xi the "core of the issue (is) to stress the need for a de-escalation through dialogue".

