Hope there is no repeat of 1992 post-SC Ayodhya verdict: Pawar

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 06-11-2019 17:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 17:03 IST
Hope there is no repeat of 1992 post-SC Ayodhya verdict: Pawar
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (File photo)

With the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case expected this month, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said none should take law into their hands whatever be the eagerly-awaited ruling. Pawar said no section of the society should see the verdict as being against it and stressed there should be no repeat of the situation that prevailed in the country post- demolition of the Babri mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya town nearly 27 years ago.

Communal riots were witnessed in parts of the country, including Mumbai, after the demolition of the medieval-era mosque in December 1992. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is expected to deliver the verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before his retirement on November 17.

"No section of the society should perceive Ayodhya verdict as being against it," Pawar told reporters here. The former Union minister said "it is good" that those supporting construction of a Ram temple at the disputed site and those associated with the Babri Masjid Action Committee, a party to the case, are ready to accept the court's verdict.

"Whatever be the verdict, no one should take law into their hands. The situation which prevailed after the Babri Masjid demolition should not be repeated. "I would like to urge state governments, too, to remain alert," he said.

Meanwhile, Pawar expressed concern over the violent clashes between advocates and Delhi police personnel in Tis Hazari court complex in the national capital a few days ago. He said attacks on the people in uniform may dent their morale and urged Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to take initiative to restore normalcy.

"The central government cannot shrug its responsibility in this case. It should look seriously towards the episode," he said..

