US Domestic News Summary: U.S. presidential contender Biden calls Warren jab 'elitism'

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. presidential contender Biden calls Warren jab 'elitism'

U.S. presidential contender Joe Biden launched a new attack on one of his fiercest rivals in the Democratic party on Tuesday, accusing U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren of "elitism" for dismissing his criticism of her healthcare plan. On Friday, Warren unveiled details of a $20.5 trillion Medicare for All plan she wants to implement to extend government healthcare coverage to all Americans. The Biden campaign said the plan relied on "mathematical gymnastics" and would raise taxes. Nine Americans killed in Mexican ambush, Trump urges joint war on drug cartels

Gunmen killed nine women and children in the bloodiest attack on Americans in Mexico for years, prompting U.S. President Donald Trump to offer to help the neighboring country wipe out drug cartels believed to be behind the ambush. The nine people killed in Monday's daytime attack at the border of Chihuahua and Sonora states belonged to the Mexican-American LeBaron, Langford, Miller and Johnson families, members of breakaway Mormon communities that settled in northern Mexico's hills and plains decades ago. Keystone pipeline spill hardens landowner opposition to a proposed expansion

A big oil spill from the Keystone Pipeline in North Dakota last week has hardened opposition to the controversial Keystone XL expansion among landowners along its route, who say they hope to use the incident to help block or stall the project in court. Operator TC Energy Corp is in the process of securing land easements for Keystone XL from scores of reluctant landowners in Nebraska, one of the final obstacles to a project linking Canada's oil fields to U.S. refineries that have been delayed for over a decade by environmental opposition. U.S. Congress, White House mull stop-gap funding bill to avoid government shutdowns

The U.S. Congress and the White House are discussing legislation to keep U.S. government agencies operating beyond Nov. 21 when existing funding expires, with an eye toward avoiding shutdowns as Democrats could be moving to impeach President Donald Trump, lawmakers and a White House official said on Tuesday. Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby, a Republican, told reporters that a range of dates were possible for the duration of the next stop-gap funding bill. Florida county to revisit rejection of digital New York Times for libraries

Responding to a public furor, a Florida county board on Tuesday said it would revisit its decision to reject its library system's request for a digital subscription to the New York Times, whose reporting one member had called "fake news." The Oct. 24 decision by the Citrus County commissioners drew sharp opposition as well as national attention when it came to light in a local report late last week. Seattle council race stays tight despite Amazon's hefty donations

Seattle's city council race was a toss-up between a pro-business and a progressive council on Tuesday night, despite record election campaign donations from big donors, including tech giant Amazon.com. Amazon donated $1.5 million to a "Super PAC" run by the local chamber of commerce, which endorsed candidates for the seven seats up for election in the nine-seat city council. Four years ago Amazon donated $25,000 to the political action committee. Trump administration schedules lease sale for Arctic Alaska lands

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will be auctioning off nearly 4 million acres (1.6 million hectares) of land in Arctic Alaska for oil development next month, and it is promising much more territory will be open to development in the future. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced that its annual oil and gas lease sale in the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska will be held on Dec. 11. The sale will be the 15th in a series of oil lease sales held by the BLM for that region on the western side of Alaska's North Slope. Texas scheduled to execute white supremacist convicted of strangling woman

A 38-year-old man is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Wednesday, 14 years after he was convicted of strangling a woman so she would not tell police about a drug house where he and members of his white supremacist gang gathered. Justen Hall, 38, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at 6 p.m. CST (0000 GMT) at the state's death chamber in Huntsville for the murder of Melanie Billhartz on Oct. 28, 2002. Democrats claim victory over Trump-backed Kentucky governor, seize Virginia legislature

U.S. Democrats claimed an upset win in Kentucky on Tuesday over a Republican governor backed by President Donald Trump and seized control of the state legislature in Virginia, where anti-Trump sentiment in the suburbs remained a potent force. The outcomes of Tuesday's elections in four states, including Mississippi and New Jersey, could offer clues to how next year's presidential election could unfold when Trump will aim for a second four-year term. Trump-Xi meeting in Iowa would be a poignant reminder of better U.S.-China ties

U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that he could sign a trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Iowa has set off a flurry of excitement in Muscatine, Iowa, a city on the banks of the Mississippi River that has hosted Xi twice since 1985. Xi received a key to the 24,000-population city during his first visit when he led an agricultural study group and stayed at the home of a local family. He also met and befriended then-governor Terry Branstad, who is now Trump's ambassador to Beijing.

