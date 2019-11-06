Modi, Shah using 'trishul' to attack opponents: Ramesh

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using the "trishul" of Enforcement Directorate, CBI and Incomes Tax to attack their opponents. "Modi and Amit Shah have found a new instrument - the trishul - against their opponents", Ramesh said addressing a press conference here.

"What are the three points of the trishul. They are ED, CBI and Income Tax. They keep using the three points to poke their opponents", asserted the former union minister. The Rajya Sabha MP said his Congress opposes it and the party will continue to do so guided by the Constitution..

