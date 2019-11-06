International Development News
Development News Edition

Avoid unnecessary statements on Ayodhya, maintain harmony: PM to ministers

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 23:27 IST
Avoid unnecessary statements on Ayodhya, maintain harmony: PM to ministers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the sensitive matter with his council of ministers here on Wednesday and asked them to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the subject and maintain harmony in the country, sources said. The prime minister made these remarks at a meeting of the council of ministers, while asserting the need to maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony in the country.

The Supreme Court is likely to deliver its verdict on the emotive Ayodhya issue before Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi retires on November 17. In the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme on October 27, Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered in 2010.

He had described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country. The prime minister told his council of ministers that they should refrain from making unnecessary remarks on the issue and maintain an atmosphere of amity and harmony, the sources told PTI.

He also emphasised that the verdict should not be seen through the prism of victory and defeat, they added. The remarks of the prime minister came days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked its workers and spokespersons to refrain from making emotive and provocative statements on the Ram temple issue. The party also told its MPs to visit their constituencies for maintaining calm.

The ruling party's ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), issued a similar word of caution to its cadre a few days ago. The top brass of the Sangh, at its recent meeting of "pracharaks", had asked them not to celebrate or carry out processions if the Ram temple verdict was in their favour.

Senior RSS and BJP leaders reached out to prominent Muslim clerics and intellectuals on Tuesday and held a meeting with them, during which it was stressed that irrespective of the nature of the court ruling, there should neither be "junooni jashn" (excessive celebration) nor "haar ka hungama" (brouhaha over defeat). The meeting was held at the residence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi here in the national capital.

A five-judge Constitution bench, led by the CJI, reserved its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case on October 16 after a marathon 40-day hearing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves MoU signed with Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from India's Feni River

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave an ex-post facto approval for the MoU between India and Bangladesh on withdrawal of 1.82 cusec of water from Feni River by India for drinking water supply scheme for Sabroom town in Tripura.A press note f...

Bolivia's Morales a dictator? Apple's Siri says so (in Spanish)

With political tension mounting in Bolivia over contested elections, Apple Incs Siri appeared on Wednesday to briefly take the side of anti-government protesters often terming long-standing President Evo Morales a dictator.Asked in Spanish ...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...

Britain won't act on European arrest warrant for Catalan separatist

British authorities have put on hold what they deemed a disproportionate European arrest warrant issued by Spain as it seeks to extradite Catalan separatist leader Clara Ponsati over her role in a failed independence bid, official documents...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019