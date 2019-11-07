White House expected to bolster impeachment communications team -official
Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi and former Treasury Department spokesman Tony Sayegh are expected to join the White House communications team to help with impeachment-related efforts, a senior administration official said on Wednesday.
The impeachment probe of President Donald Trump launched by Democrats in the House of Representatives in September will enter a new phase next week with the first public hearings.
Democrats have said Trump abused his office by pushing the president of Ukraine to pursue investigations that could help him politically.
