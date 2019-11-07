International Development News
Development News Edition

Don't link RSS chief to Maha govt formation: Gadkari

  • PTI
  • |
  • Nagpur
  • |
  • Updated: 07-11-2019 15:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-11-2019 15:25 IST
Don't link RSS chief to Maha govt formation: Gadkari

Don't link RSS chief to Maha govt formation: Gadkari (Eds: Adding quotes) Nagpur, Nov 7 (PT) Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should not be linked to the government formation moves in Maharashtra. He also said a decision will soon be taken on government formation in the state, and since the BJP won more number of seats than the Sena, the chief minister will be from his party.

Speaking to reporters here, the Lok Sabha member from Nagpur also ruled out his return to his home state to assume the top job. "Devendra Fadnavis will head the new government," Gadkari said.

To another query, he said, "RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat or the Sangh have no relation with all this. It won't be appropriate to link the RSS chief to the goings on (over government formation)." Amid the impasse over government formation, farm activist Kishore Tiwari, who joined the Shiv Sena ahead of the Assembly polls, recently said Bhagwat should depute Gadkari to resolve the power-tussle between the BJP and the Sena. He said people were worried over the Sangh's "silence" on the issue.

Gadkari said the BJP and Shiv Sena have got people's mandate to form the new government and very soon a decision will be taken. "The BJP has won 105 seats, obviously the chief minister will be of the BJP. The party that has won more seats in Assembly polls will have the chief minister's post," he said.

However, Gadkari said he was hopeful that the deadlock between the BJP and Shiv Sena will get resolved. "Maharashtra will have the BJP-Sena government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis. The mandate is for 'yuti' (grand alliance), so there will be some solution to the deadlock," he said.

"Fadnavis has been appointed leader of the BJP's legislature wing. The government should be formed under his leadership," Gadkari said. He also said that talks with the Sena were on and there will be a solution "for sure", he said.

He also ruled out his return to the state to take up the top post. "There is no question of me coming to Maharashtra. I am working in Delhi," he said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena are locked in a tussle over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation despite results of the October 24 Assembly polls giving the alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and the Congress won 44 seats..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

Yes Bank announces launch of 'YES Fintech Developer'

DHFL resolution:SBI says lenders awaiting HC verdict on Nov 11

Unisys announces new cloud-based biometric ID management software

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

GCA terminates Gautam's contract after being arrested for fixing

The Goa Cricket Association GCA on Thursday terminated C M Gautams contract and named Darshan Misal as the new captain for the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which begins on Friday, after the wicket-keeper batsman was arrested for spot-fix...

Yes Bank takes a Leap with AI-based Hyper-personalization Tool, Pyxis

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoir In an era when attention spans are getting shorter and everyone battles to launch the perfect social media strategy, Yes Bank recently leveraged an AI based MarTech tool to streamline their digital and ...

Democrat Sanders vows to halt immigration raids, deportations if elected president

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders said on Thursday he would put a moratorium on deportations from the United States and end raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE on his first day in office.Sanders said in a st...

Sara Ali Khan has been preparing for Bollywood 'since 2000'!

While her first Bollywood debut came just last year, Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for her shot since 2000 She might be a newbie to the industry but Sara has been prepping for it since long and the proof is her Instagram postDressed in Gha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019