Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings

Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next week's public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Schiff, in a statement released on Thursday, said Democrats do not intend to request public testimony from every witness who has provided depositions in closed-door sessions with lawmakers.

