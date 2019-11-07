Schiff asks Republicans for witness requests in public impeachment inquiry hearings
Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. House intelligence panel, has asked Republicans to submit witness requests by Saturday ahead of next week's public hearings for the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
Schiff, in a statement released on Thursday, said Democrats do not intend to request public testimony from every witness who has provided depositions in closed-door sessions with lawmakers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
