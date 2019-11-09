Republicans tap close Trump ally to serve on impeachment panel
Republican Representative Jim Jordan, one of U.S. President Donald Trump's fiercest defenders in Congress, has been assigned to serve on the House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, which is leading the impeachment inquiry into the president, the top House Republican said on Friday.
Jordan's appointment, announced by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, comes ahead of public impeachment hearings planned by the committee next week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- US
- Kevin McCarthy
- defenders
- Congress
- House
- Republican
- committee
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Pandits say Congressional hearing on Kashmir was one sided
Mayawati blames Congress for BSP's abysmal performance in Haryana polls
Eyeing presidency, Democratic hopeful Gabbard will not seek re-election to Congress
Interests of farmers, businesses being 'sold openly' by BJP govt: Congress
Mood of people against BJP as several sitting ministers in Haryana lost seats: Congress leader