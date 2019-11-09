International Development News
Welcome and respect SC verdict: Chouhan

  PTI
  Bhopal
  Updated: 09-11-2019 13:20 IST
BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday appealed to people to respect the supreme court's final order on the disputed Ram- janmabhoomi title suit in Ayodhya which paved the way for construction of a Ram temple. The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister said no party has lost the case.

In an unanimous verdict, the SC on Saturday paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5 -acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh "All should respect and welcome the supreme court verdict. Let us all respect and welcome the SC decision. Nobody has lost. Our country has always given the message of peace to the world. I appeal to the country and all the people to maintain unity, love, harmony and brotherhood," Chouhan told reporters.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan has termed the final order on the Ayodhya matter a "balanced verdict." She said people should feel the same bliss which a mother feels after giving birth to her child. "The supreme court has given a balanced verdict in the Ayodhya case. Ramlalla (infant Ram) has got the legal right to the place of birth (in Ayodhya in the verdict). The court's decision should be accepted with restraint and peace," Mahajan said in Indore.

The senior BJP leader describe the judgement a moment of happiness. "But, it should be displayed calmly. One can celebrate this by lighting a lamp in house," she added..

