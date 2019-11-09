Respect SC's Ayodhya verdict, urge people to maintain peace: Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute and said that all people should respect it. "We respect the judgment given by the Supreme Court and welcome it. It was a big decision and everyone was waiting for it and we appeal to all to maintain peace," Baghel told reporters here.

The Supreme Court on Saturday directed the Centre to give five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board and make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust. A five-judge constitution bench presided by Chief Justice Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer passed the order on a bunch of petitions against an order of the Allahabad High Court which trifurcated the site between the parties -- Ramlalla Virajman, Sunni Central Waqf Board and Nirmohi Akhara.

"Furthermore, due to these developments we have postponed our plan to meet the Prime Minister whom we were going to meet to hand over letters on November 13," Baghel added. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister accompanied by thousands of farmers was scheduled to head for Delhi where on November 13 they would request the Central government to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool.

Baghel was also scheduled to address massive public gatherings at Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister had also requested farmers, agriculture-related unions and businessmen to write letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to procure rice from Chhattisgarh for the central pool. These letters would be taken in trucks with the procession of farmers to be handed over to the Prime Minister. (ANI)

