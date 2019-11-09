PM Modi to address the nation at 6 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 6 pm on Saturday. The address comes on a day Supreme Court gave its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

The apex court directed the Centre to make necessary arrangements for the construction of the temple by forming a trust and also allocated five acres of suitable land to Sunni Waqf Board. Modi had hailed the verdict and said it will increase faith of people in judicial process. (ANI)

