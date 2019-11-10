International Development News
Development News Edition

China calls for tough security laws to end Hong Kong turmoil

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 13:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 13:52 IST
China calls for tough security laws to end Hong Kong turmoil
Chinese flag Image Credit: ANI

China has said the lack of tough security laws in Hong Kong is a key reason for months of increasingly violent pro-democracy demonstrations and that the enactment of such legislation is an "urgent task". The call -- likely to further inflame protesters angry with a police response seen as heavy-handed -- came in a lengthy statement issued late Saturday by the head of the Chinese government department that oversees Hong Kong.

The statement by Zhang Xiaoming, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, acknowledged that governance in the semi-autonomous city must be improved, saying factors such as high housing costs and a growing wealth gap had contributed to the unrest. But Zhang also backed a firmer hand, saying laws outlawing subversion and other challenges to Chinese central government control were needed and stressed that the territory's leader and legislature must be "patriots" loyal to Beijing.

Efforts by Hong Kong's Beijing-controlled government to introduce tough security laws in 2003 caused major protests before being shelved. The lack of such legislation "is one of the main reasons for the intensification of activities of local radical separatist forces", Zhang said.

"The need to safeguard national security and strengthen law enforcement have become prominent issues and urgent tasks facing the government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and people from all walks of life." Zhang's statement will likely further enrage Hong Kong protesters who have upended the international finance hub with their movement.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week expressed a "high degree of trust" in Hong Kong's unpopular Chief Executive Carrie Lam, following speculation that Beijing was preparing to remove her. While giving no indication that her removal was imminent, Zhang said: "It must be ensured that the Chief Executive is a patriot trusted by the central government (who) loves one's country and Hong Kong." The city's "administrative, legislative and judicial organs also must be composed mainly of patriots".

Hong Kong's legislature is quasi-democratic, with half the seats popularly elected and the rest chosen by largely pro-Beijing committees, ensuring it remains stacked with government loyalists. The lack of fully free elections -- especially the fact that the city's leader is appointed by a pro-Beijing committee -- has fuelled years of protests culminating in the latest unrest.

Hong Kong holds district council elections on November 24, with the pro-Beijing camp bracing for heavy defeats. Since the protests kicked off, voter registration has soared and the pro-democracy camp is fielding candidates in every constituency for the first time.

But there are concerns the elections could be called off due to the violence. On Wednesday, one of the city's most stridently pro-Beijing politicians was wounded in a knife attack by a man who pretended to be a supporter.

That assault came three days after a Mandarin-speaking man shouting pro-Beijing slogans knifed at least three pro-democracy protesters and bit off the ear of a local district councilor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Violence spreads across Hong Kong New Territories on 24th weekend of unrest

Violence broke out on Sunday across the New Territories of Hong Kong on the 24th straight weekend of anti-government protests, with police firing tear gas to break up rallies as black-clad activists blocked roads and trashed shopping malls....

Temple town buzzes with activity a day after top court's Ayodhya verdict

The temple town of Ayodhya was buzzing with activities on Sunday as devotees flocked to various temples, a day after the Supreme Court gave its landmark judgment ending the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. The areas near Ha...

Religious procession on Milad-Un-Nabi will not be prohibited: UP Police

Prohibitory orders in Uttar Pradesh after the Supreme Courts judgment on Ayodhya will not affect the religious procession taken out on Milad-Un-Nabi, a senior police officer said on Sunday. He, however, made it clear that no other processio...

Govt's go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

The government has given approval for setting up four medical device parks with a view to support Make in India initiative and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment. The four parks will be set up in Andhra Prades...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019