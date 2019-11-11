International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 10-Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sucre
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 02:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 02:13 IST
UPDATE 10-Bolivia's military calls on Morales to step down as election fallout widens
Image Credit: Flickr

Bolivian President Evo Morales' near 14-year rule was teetering on Sunday as allies resigned and the military suggested he step down, as the fallout from a disputed election spread through the South American nation. The head of the country's armed forces said the military had asked Morales, who had earlier agreed to hold new presidential elections amid growing evidence of fraud in an Oct. 20 vote, to step down in the wake of weeks of protests.

"We suggest the President of the State renounce his presidential mandate, allowing peace to be restored and the stability maintained for the good of our Bolivia," said General Williams Kaliman, the commander of Bolivia's armed forces. "Likewise, we ask the Bolivian people and mobilized sectors to shed attitudes of violence and disorder among brothers so as not to stain our families with blood, pain and mourning."

Earlier on Sunday, a report from the Organization of American States (OAS), which conducted an audit of the October vote, revealed serious irregularities in the election won by Morales, which sparked widespread division in the country. The OAS report said the October vote should be annulled after it had found "clear manipulations" of the voting system that called into question Morales' win, with a lead of just over 10 points over main rival Carlos Mesa.

'TODAY WE WON A BATTLE' The election turmoil threatens to topple Morales, a survivor of Latin America's leftist "pink tide" two decades ago, and could ripple around the region at a time when left-leaning leaders have returned to power in Mexico and Argentina.

"This is important not only for the well-being of the Bolivian people, but also for the stability of Argentina, Chile, Peru, Paraguay and Brazil," said Juan Cruz Diaz, managing director of risk advisory Cefeidas Group. "(Morales') legacy will be compromised and the region will suffer another impact with consequences well beyond Bolivia."

Morales, speaking at a press conference, tried to placate critics by saying he would replace the country's electoral body for the new vote, though his opponents - already angry that he ran in defiance of term limits - were not easily assuaged. Luis Fernando Camacho, a civic leader from the eastern city of Santa Cruz who has become a symbol of the opposition, said the OAS report clearly demonstrated election fraud. He reiterated his call for Morales to resign.

"Today we won a battle," Camacho told a crowd of cheering supporters in the capital, though he added more time was needed to repair the constitutional order and democracy. "Only when we can be sure that democracy is solid, then will we go back home." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the call for a new vote to "ensure free and fair elections."

"In order to restore credibility to the electoral process, all government officials and officials of any political organizations implicated in the flawed October 20 elections should step aside from the electoral process," he said in a statement.

MORALES ALLIES FALL

As the fall-out from the audit report swept across Bolivia, there were signs that Morales' support was waning fast. Several of his allies resigned, including Mining Minister Cesar Navarro and Chamber of Deputies President Victor Borda, who belongs to Morales' party. They both cited fear for the safety of their families as the reason for stepping down.

Juan Carlos Huarachi, leader of the Bolivian Workers' Center, a powerful pro-government union, said Morales should stand down if that would help end recent violence. "If it means resigning to bring peace to the Bolivia people, then Mr. President we should do it," he said.

In recent days police forces were also seen joining anti-government protests, while the military said it would not "confront the people" over the issue after a weeks-long standoff. The attorney general's office also announced it had ordered an investigation with the aim of prosecuting the members of the electoral body and others responsible for the irregularities.

When questioned about whether he would be a candidate in the new election, Morales told a local radio station "candidacies must be secondary; what comes first is to pacify Bolivia," adding he had a constitutional duty to finish his term. Mesa said Morales and Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera should not preside over the electoral process or be candidates.

"If you have an iota of patriotism, you should step aside," Mesa said in a news conference. Morales, who came to power in 2006 as Bolivia's first indigenous leader, has defended his election win but had said he would adhere to the findings of the OAS audit.

"The manipulations to the computer systems are of such magnitude that they must be deeply investigated by the Bolivian State to get to the bottom of and assign responsibility in this serious case," the preliminary OAS report said. "The first round of the elections held on October 20 must be annulled and the electoral process must begin again," the OAS added in a separate statement.

Voting should take place as soon as conditions are in place to guarantee it being able to go ahead, including a newly composed electoral body, the OAS said. The OAS added that it was statistically unlikely that Morales had secured the 10-percentage-point margin of victory needed to win outright.

Local media reported shots were fired at vehicles carrying a group of miners on their way to La Paz from the southern mining region of Potosi earlier on Sunday, causing several injuries. The official government human rights body issued a statement condemning the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Penguins' Crosby leaves game with injury

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

100% FDI in coal mining to help India achieve 300 MT steel output target: Deloitte

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico invites FBI to help investigate killing of Americans

The Mexican government invited the FBI on Sunday to participate in its investigation into an attack in northern Mexico that killed nine dual citizens of the United States and Mexico. Mexicos Foreign Ministry said in a statement it extended ...

Trocheck leads Panthers over Rangers in shootout

Vincent Trocheck scored the game-winning goal in the third round of the shootout as the visiting Florida Panthers overcame three one-goal deficits and recorded a wild 6-5 victory over the New York Rangers on Sunday afternoon. The Panthers w...

UPDATE 6-Spain's far right seen doubling seats but no clear election winner- early results

Spains far-right Vox party was set to more than double its share of seats on Sunday as another hung parliament beckoned following the countrys fourth national election in four years, according to a partial tally after voting ended. The Soci...

Hung parliament seen in Spain election with nearly 80% of votes counted

Neither the rightist nor the leftist political bloc was on track to win a clear majority in Spains repeat parliamentary election on Sunday, according to a tally of results released by the interior ministry with around 80 of votes counted. B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019