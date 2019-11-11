International Development News
Congress may think of alternatives to keep BJP out of power: BK Hariprasad

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday said that to keep 'the arrogant' BJP out of power in Maharashtra', Congress may think of alternatives on government formation.

Congress leader BK Hariprasad speaking to ANI in Bengaluru on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader BK Hariprasad on Monday said that to keep 'the arrogant' BJP out of power in Maharashtra', Congress may think of alternatives on government formation. "We will have to keep the arrogant BJP out of power in Maharashtra. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit in terms of farmers' issues. In the interest of the farmers and the economy, we may have to think of alternatives," Hariprasad told ANI.

"Congress Working Committee (CWC) will take the final call on this issue. As far as the fact that BJP has ditched Shiv Sena, it shows that one of the strong allies of BJP is quitting NDA. This means that BJP is losing control of NDA," he added. Hariprasad was speaking on the sidelines of a protest meeting organised by Congress against BJP government's economic policies.

"On the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), Congressmen have been organising a nationwide protest against the Narendra Modi government from November 5 to 15. The main object of this protest against the central government is regarding the unemployment problems of the youngsters and the total failure of the economic policy of the centre. It has created a lot of problems for the youngsters, farmers and the women," he said. Earlier in the day, Congress called a meeting here of party leaders from Maharashtra to discuss the political situation in the state.

"In our CWC meeting, a detailed discussion took place on the situation in Maharashtra. We are calling senior leaders of Maharashtra for further discussions at 4 pm," senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters after the meeting. "Shiv Sena has taken a stand and broke its ties with NDA. They also said they will help Congress and NCP. Our high command will consider this," he said.

After BJP failed to form the government, Shiv Sena was asked by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to express its ability to form the government in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena has hinted at getting support from Congress and NCP.

NCP has 54 MLAs while its alliance partner Congress has 44. If Shiv Sena, which had 56 legislators, gets the support of NCP and Congress, it will easily cross the majority mark of 145 in 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

