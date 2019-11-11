Important Maha gets govt soon for public works: Jyotiraditya

Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the neighbouring state must get a government soon to carry out people's works. Maharashtra is facing an impasse on government formation since October 24 when the Assembly results were announced, with allies BJP and Shiv Sena, with 161 seats between them, failing to come to an understanding on sharing the post of chief minister.

Queried on the Congress' role in government formation in Maharashtra, Scindia said, "It is important for the people of Maharashtra to have a government so as to carry out public works." "I don't want to comment on this (Congress' role in government formation) as discussions are underway. The mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena but at the moment there is a strange situation," he said. All 44 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra are in Jaipur in Rajasthan at the moment and senior leaders are deliberating on the party's next move.

Speaking on the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Scindia said, "There is peace in the country (post the verdict). The SC order should be respected by all. We should now focus on other important issues for the development and progress of the country."

