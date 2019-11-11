International Development News
Development News Edition

People still struggling due to demonetization 'blunder': Gehlot

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 17:57 IST
People still struggling due to demonetization 'blunder': Gehlot

Days after the third anniversary of the demonetization of high-value currency notes, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for committing the 'blunder' and not taking any responsibility for it. In a series of tweets, Gehlot claimed that 120 people had lost their lives due to the 'short-sighted' decision taken by the NDA government and that people were undergoing its grave repercussions even after three years.

Demonetization of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 was announced with immediate effect on November 8, 2016 by Modi during his first term as Prime Minister. "Prime Minister and his associates committed the blunder of demonetization and have not even taken its responsibility. They have become silent about demonetization after 2017 assuming people would forget about it. They feel the country will not remember it any longer," Gehlot tweeted.

"120 Lives were lost due to #Demonetisation. The people would certainly hold NDA government responsible for this short–sighted decision even though the govt may try to shun the responsibility for the same," he said. The three-time chief minister said that lakhs of small industries and enterprises got adversely hit by the decision and had to shut down leading to job losses.

He said as a consequence the Indian economy's international ranking has been put in the negative category. Claiming that demonitization is perhaps the perfect example that exhibits the BJP's 'flawed governance model', Gehlot said the people who suffered due to it are still struggling because of its repercussions.

"The assault of demonetisation on the country done three years ago destroyed the economy of the country and many lives were also lost due to this," he said in a tweet. "No black money has come back, no fake currency has been unearthed, terror attacks have not reduced. The so-called aim of demonetisation lies unfulfilled. Instead, about 1 lakh people have lost jobs and this still continues. The unemployment rate is highest in 45 yrs and GDP has reduced," Gehlot said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019