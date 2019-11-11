International Development News
Development News Edition

Koshyari declines Shiv Sena's request for more time to submit letters of support

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met a delegation of Shiv Sena which expressed willingness to form a government in the state but he declined the party's request for a three-day extension for submitting 'requisite' letters of support from other political parties.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 21:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 21:15 IST
Koshyari declines Shiv Sena's request for more time to submit letters of support
Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena leaders meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. . Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari met a delegation of Shiv Sena which expressed willingness to form a government in the state but he declined the party's request for a three-day extension for submitting 'requisite' letters of support from other political parties. A press release from Maharashtra Raj Bhavan said that a delegation of Shiv Sena met Governor and expressed willingness to form the government.

"However, they couldn't submit requisite letter of support. They submitted a letter requesting a three-day extension for submitting letters of support. Governor expressed inability to give further extension," the release said. Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray had said that his party's willingness to form the government in Maharashtra was conveyed to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

"We told the Governor that we are willing to form the government. We asked for at least two days' time but we were not given the time," Thackeray told media persons after meeting the Governor. "The claim to form the government was not denied but the time was denied. That is why we came here within the 24-hour time span, which was allotted to us. We will continue to put in efforts to form a stable government in the state," he said.

Thackeray said the Shiv Sena was holding talks with the members of both the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and that is why his party had sought some more time from the Governor. "Both the parties -- Congress-NCP -- are speaking to us. MLAs are speaking to us. As talks are on, as the second-largest party it was our right to come here. We have expressed our willingness to form the government. We have asked for the extension of the deadline by 48 hours," he said.

Shiv Sena has been seeking to form a non-BJP government in the state after disagreement with BJP over power sharing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

BJP declares receiving donations over Rs 700 crore in FY 2018-19

The ruling BJP has disclosed receiving over Rs 700 crore in donations through cheques and online payments during the financial year 2018-19, with electoral trust managed by Tatas contributing half of the money. Tatas-controlled Progressive ...

EIB expands ATI membership to cover shareholding of West Africa

The European Investment Bank today formally agreed to support membership expansion of the African Trade Insurance Agency ATI with a concessional financing facility to cover the shareholding of three prospective members - Cameroon, Niger, an...

Arrested ex-Tripura minister remanded to police custody

Senior CPIM leader Badal Chowdhury, arrested in a corruption case, was remanded to police custody for four days on Monday by a local court. Chowdhury, a CPIM central committee member who was the PWD minister during the Left Front regime, wa...

Bhupen Hazarika's son calls on Sonowal

Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarikas son Tej Hazarika on Monday called on Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal here and informed him about several issues related to the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation. The Dr Bhupen Hazarika Foundation was for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019