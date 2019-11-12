Trump: Bolivia events boost democracy, send signal to Venezuela, Nicaragua

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the resignation of Evo Morales as Bolivia's president preserves democracy in that country and sends a signal to "illegitimate regimes" in Venezuela and Nicaragua.

"The resignation yesterday of Bolivian President Evo Morales is a significant moment for democracy in the Western Hemisphere," Trump said in a statement. "These events send a strong signal to the illegitimate regimes in Venezuela and Nicaragua that democracy and the will of the people will always prevail."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)