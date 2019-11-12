International Development News
Development News Edition

Back to jail, or run for president: the legal maze facing Brazil's Lula

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 01:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 01:58 IST
Back to jail, or run for president: the legal maze facing Brazil's Lula
Image Credit: Flickr

In allowing Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to walk out of jail last week, Brazil's Supreme Court has blown open a legal labyrinth that could see the leftist former president return to prison just as easily as run for election again.

The second chamber of the Supreme Court will soon hear an appeal from Lula's defense team that Sergio Moro, the judge in the wide-ranging "Car Wash" corruption probe who secured Lula's conviction and who is now justice minister in far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's cabinet, did not act impartially. The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a person can only be imprisoned once all appropriate avenues of appeal are exhausted, so-called "res judicata", which overturned the court's opinion three years ago that convicted criminals face mandatory imprisonment if they lose their first appeal.

Seventy-four year old Lula had been imprisoned for 19 months on corruption convictions carrying a nearly nine-year sentence. He is also facing several other corruption charges. If the Supreme Court's second chamber annuls Lula's conviction, he will once again be eligible to run for office, potentially opening the way for him to stand as the Workers' Party (PT) candidate in the 2022 presidential election.

On the other hand, if he loses an appeal relating to one of his other charges known as the "Atibaia" case, Lula could return to prison. Following last week's Supreme Court ruling, lawmakers have advocated speeding up a constitutional amendment reinstating automatic jail time for convicts who lose their first appeal. Both the Lower house and Senate are currently analyzing constitutional amendments on this subject. Because they take longer to go through the legislative process than ordinary bills, nothing is likely to happen until next year.

The case against Moro and his alleged political bias in Lula's conviction had been stalled since December last year, when justices Edson Fachin and Carmen Lucia took a stand against it and justice Gilmar Mendes requested a review of the case. "Annulling (Lula's) conviction, if that's what eventually transpires as a result of (Moro's role), will lead to a new trial. That could happen," justice Mendes said in an exclusive interview with Reuters in August.

"It is important to do this analysis in a detached way. The media became very oppressive. The right verdict is not just a guilty verdict. This is not correct. We have to recognize that we owe Lula a fair trial," Mendes said at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

UPDATE 1-Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Celtics F Hayward to have surgery on fractured hand

Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward will have surgery on his fractured left hand in New York on Monday afternoon, according to a report Monday by ESPNs Adrian Wojnarowski. According to Wojnarowski, Haywards agent Mark Bartelstein of Prior...

Soccer-VAR has been a success despite criticism, says Swarbrick

The use of the Video Assisted Referee VAR in the Premier League has been vindicated despite several controversial decisions and criticism from fans and pundits, the systems chief Neil Swarbrick said on Monday. Speaking to the media after th...

UPDATE 1-Google signs healthcare data and cloud computing deal with Ascension

Alphabet Incs Google signed its biggest cloud computing customer in healthcare yet, according to an announcement on Monday, gaining with the deal datasets that could help it tune potentially lucrative artificial intelligence tools.The Wall ...

Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news

Saudi Arabias vice minister of defence visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen. The Saudi defence ministry said Prince Kha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019