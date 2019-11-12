International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Ex-Kazakhstan leader proposes Russia-Ukraine presidents meet in bid to ease conflict

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Nur-Sultan
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Ex-Kazakhstan leader proposes Russia-Ukraine presidents meet in bid to ease conflict
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Kazakhstan's former president Nursultan Nazarbayev is trying to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy, whose countries are at odds over the war between Kyiv and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

"Zelenskiy has already agreed to a tete-a-tete, and (I have) informed the president of Russia about that. We shall see now (if Putin agrees)," Nazarbayev told a conference on international politics in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan on Tuesday. Russia, however, gave a guarded response. Any such meeting must be well prepared and "meeting for the sake of meeting would serve little purpose," the Kremlin said.

Nazarbayev, who said he was ready to host such a meeting in Kazakhstan, spoke to Putin by telephone on Monday, his office said. If the meeting took place, it would represent a breakthrough in ties strained for years by the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on Tuesday: "Putin wants the reanimation of relations. But it is impossible to do that without reciprocity from Kyiv." "Clearly, Putin ...never refuses such meetings, but he believes that meeting for the sake of meeting serves little purpose, it must be well prepared."

The Kremlin said its current focus was on a potential first summit in three years on the eastern Ukraine conflict between the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine. No date for that meeting has been confirmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Jaqueline Fernandez shares adorable selfie with Katy Perry

It seems Bollywood diva Jacqueline Fernandez just had a fan moment as she got a chance to spend time with American singer-songwriter Katy Perry who arrived in Mumbai ahead of a music festival. The Race 3 actor shared an adorable selfie on h...

Dutch state to challenge order to take back Islamic State children

The Dutch state said on Tuesday it will appeal against a court ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria.A court in The Hague said on Monday the government must actively help repat...

Samar: Rebels kill at least 6 Philippine troops in one of the deadliest ambush

HIGHLIGHTSA communist rebel ambush killed six Philippine soldiers and wounded 20 others in one of the deadliest assaults in the Philippines five-decade-old Maoist insurgency.Troops patrolling on foot on the eastern island of Samar were hit ...

UPDATE 6-Nissan cuts profit forecast after 70% quarterly plunge

Nissan Motor Co reported a 70 drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday and cut its full-year forecast to an 11-year low, hit by a strong yen and falling sales, and highlighting the turmoil at the Japanese automaker after the ouster of Carlos Gho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019