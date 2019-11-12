International Development News
Governor recommends imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday recommended imposition of President's Rule in the state following political stalemate over government formation.

Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray along with party leaders meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The recommendation for President's Rule came even as the Governor had on Monday given time to NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to indicate a willingness and ability to form the government. The Governor had earlier given the same opportunity to Shiv Sena, which finished second in the assembly polls but did not agree to its appeal to give additional time to produce letters of support.

The recommendation for President's Rule came even as the Governor had on Monday given time to NCP till 8.30 pm on Tuesday to indicate a willingness and ability to form the government. The Governor had earlier given the same opportunity to Shiv Sena, which finished second in the assembly polls but did not agree to its appeal to give additional time to produce letters of support.

The BJP - Shiv Sena alliance which got majority in the Assembly elections, failed to form a government due to differences over power-sharing. The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in the Assembly polls with 105 seats in the results declared on October 24, declined to stake the claim to form government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

