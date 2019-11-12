International Development News
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-What to expect from the televised Trump impeachment hearings this week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 16:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 16:32 IST
EXPLAINER-What to expect from the televised Trump impeachment hearings this week

U.S. Democrats launch the public phase of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this week, with open, televised hearings set for Wednesday and Friday in the House of Representatives.

Since launching their inquiry on Sept. 24 into allegations that Trump abused his office for personal political gain, lawmakers in the Democratic-run House of Representatives have been holding hearings with current and former officials behind closed doors. Now they are taking their case for impeachment to the American public. Here is what to expect from the hearings:

WHY ARE DEMOCRATS HOLDING THESE HEARINGS? Democrats want to build a strong public case that Trump abused his presidential powers by pressuring Ukraine to launch corruption investigations involving the son of Joe Biden, the former vice president who is vying to be the Democratic nominee to run against Trump in the 2020 presidential elections. Democrats want the broadest possible public support should they choose to formally impeach Trump, which could happen by December. Any trial would take place in the Senate, which is controlled by Trump's Republican Party.

Televised hearings will "be an opportunity for the American people to evaluate the witnesses for themselves," House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff has said. Democrats want to present evidence that Trump's officials delayed security aid to Kiev and, with the help of Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, used the lure of a possible White House meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to try to get Ukrainian compliance with Trump's demands.

Trump has denied doing anything wrong. HOW DO DEMOCRATS PLAN TO MAKE THEIR CASE?

Democrats have invited three diplomats who have previously testified behind closed doors to recount what they knew or heard about Trump and Giuliani's dealings with Ukraine. These witnesses will be questioned by committee staff attorneys as well as lawmakers including Schiff and the senior Republican on the committee, Devin Nunes. The Democrats will ask the diplomats to discuss their understanding of events before and after a July 25 phone call between Trump and Zelenskiy. According to a rough White House transcript of that call, the president pressed Zelenskiy to investigate an unsubstantiated conspiracy theory involving the 2016 election and a Democratic Party computer server, as well as a Ukrainian energy company in which Hunter Biden had been a board member.

Democrats are also expected to try to use the hearings to show Trump obstructed Congress - the basis of another possible article of impeachment - by detailing how he has blocked some witnesses from appearing and otherwise refused to cooperate with their probe. The White House has called the inquiry partisan and illegitimate as a basis for not cooperating. Trump has complained bitterly on Twitter that the process does not allow him to be represented in the intelligence committee. "I get NO LAWYER & NO DUE PROCESS," he wrote in one tweet.

However, Trump and/or his lawyer would be allowed to attend later hearings before the House Judiciary Committee, which will debate what, if any, articles of impeachment should be filed and sent to the floor for a vote. WHO ARE THE WITNESSES?

The top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, is considered a critical witness to the case against Trump. Taylor was upset to find out that security aid to Ukraine, as well as a White House meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy, had been delayed for political reasons. "It's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign," Taylor wrote earlier this year in a text message released by House investigators.

Another senior U.S. diplomat, George Kent, will appear with Taylor at Wednesday's hearing. Kent said in closed-door testimony that he had been alarmed by efforts by Giuliani and others to pressure Ukraine to accede to Trump's demands. Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will testify on Friday. She has said she was ousted from her post after she came under attack by Giuliani, whose associates "may well have believed that their personal financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

The Democrats also could call additional witnesses. Republicans have requested their own witnesses, including Biden's son and the whistleblower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into Trump. Democrats can veto Republicans' witnesses and Schiff suggested he may do so, saying he did not want the hearings to become an investigation of the Bidens or to facilitate retaliation against the whistleblower.

HOW DO REPUBLICANS PLAN TO RESPOND? Republicans have painted the Democratic-led inquiry as a partisan exercise, with Nunes saying the Democrats were pursuing a "sham impeachment process" that has mistreated Trump. They will seek to provide a different narrative for the millions of Americans expected to watch the hearings, minimizing Trump's role in events and attempting to cast doubt on witness testimony.

Republicans said on Friday Representative Jim Jordan, one of Trump's most aggressive and tenacious defenders, would move to the intelligence committee for the public hearings phase of the inquiry. Republicans are already attacking the Democratic witnesses, saying that Yovanovitch's recall as ambassador was a side issue, and that other witnesses' knowledge of key events was largely third-hand.

"He (William Taylor) is admitting that he had no first-hand or second-hand knowledge of any of the developments," one Republican party official told Reuters. "Yet Democrats are presenting him as their star witness for this whole endeavor to impeach the president." Republicans can also be expected to argue that Ukrainian officials did not feel pressured because they did not even know the $391 million in security aid had been held up at the time Trump asked them last July for a "favor." They have also emphasized that the Ukrainians never announced the investigations Trump wanted, and that Zelenskiy said he did not feel "pushed" by Trump.

Some Republicans may also follow the lead of Republican Representative Michael Turner, a member of the intelligence committee who said in September that Trump's telephone conversation with Zelenskiy was "not OK," but impeachment would be an "assault" on the electorate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sterling-Gomez row should have been handled internally-Ferdinand

England boss Gareth Southgates decision to drop Raheem Sterling for a clash with team mate Joe Gomez will only heap the pressure on the winger and the issue could have been dealt with better, former defender Rio Ferdinand said on Tuesday. S...

Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi. Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of Soo...

People should follow Guru Nanak's teachings, work to eliminate social disparities: Prez

Asserting that Guru Nanak Dev lives in our hearts, President Ram Nath Kovind called upon people on Tuesday to follow the path shown by the Sikhism founder and work towards eliminating social disparities. He also impressed upon people to imb...

UPDATE 1-Moldova's fledgling government brought down by no confidence vote

Moldovas government was brought down by a no-confidence vote on Tuesday, threatening more instability just five months after pro-Western Prime Minister Maia Sandu took office promising to fight corruption. Sandu had formed an uneasy coaliti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019