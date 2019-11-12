International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Ranchi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 17:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 17:59 IST
BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joins JMM, to contest from Latehar

BJP leader Baidyanath Ram joined the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and got the ticket to contest from Latehar (SC) assembly seat, a JMM statement said here on Tuesday. Ram, who was a two-time minister BJP-led NDA governments in the state, was denied ticket to contest the assembly polls.

The saffron party has fielded Prakash Ram from Latehar (SC) seat where polling will be held in the first phase on November 30. Ram joined the JMM in the presence of its working president Hemant Soren on Monday night and was nominated for the Latehar (SC) constituency, the statement said.

The BJP had suspended Ram on April 28, 2013, following allegations of bigamy against him. The suspension was revoked later after the party was satisfied with his clarifications. He was with the Janata Dal (United) before joining the BJP.

Reacting to Ram's desertion, BJP state unit spokesman Pratul Shahdeo said, "The BJP's simple philosophy is contesting elections on ideology. Crores of workers are working for the party. It is unfortunate that a section of leaders only want be MLAs or MPs. We can only say good luck to them." Assembly elections in Jharkhand will be held in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place on December 23..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Will take steps after going through Shiv Sena's petition: Maharashtra govt counsel

After Shiv Sena on Tuesday filed a petition in the Supreme Court against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra government standing counsel, Nishant Katneshwarkar said appropriate steps will be taken after going through Shiv Senas peti...

President's rule imposed in Maharashtra amid political impasse

Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a stalemate over government formation after the assembly polls last month. The Union Cabinet had earlier in the day recommended Presidents rule in the state after Governor B...

FOREX-Dollar edges up on positive hopes for Trump trade speech

The dollar was stronger against the yen and Swiss franc on Tuesday as traders grew optimistic ahead of a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump, in which he is expected to delay a tariff decision on European carmakers by six months.Trumps sp...

UK's Corbyn "very nervous" about election after cyber attack

British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday a large-scale cyber attack on his partys digital platforms just weeks before a national election had made him nervous about the rest of the campaign.If this is a sign of things ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019