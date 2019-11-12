International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Pivotal witness Gates testifies at trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:29 IST
UPDATE 1-Pivotal witness Gates testifies at trial of longtime Trump adviser Roger Stone
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The criminal trial of President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone resumed on Tuesday with another important prosecution witness: Trump's former deputy campaign chairman, Rick Gates. Jurors last week heard the first three days of testimony in the trial as prosecutors try to prove their case that Stone is guilty of obstructing justice, witness tampering and lying to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee in its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Stone has pleaded not guilty.

Gates appeared under a cooperation agreement with prosecutors after pleading guilty last year to charges also arising from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation that detailed Russian interference in the 2016 election. The government expects to conclude presenting evidence in the trial on Tuesday, as well as bring in former FBI agent Michelle Taylor for more testimony. Prosecutors hope the Gates testimony will bolster their case that Stone lied to the House Intelligence Committee in September 2017 by stating that he never spoke to Trump campaign officials about WikiLeaks or the website's founder, Julian Assange. The website disclosed numerous stolen emails in the months before the 2016 election that damaged Hillary Clinton, Trump's Democratic opponent.

In a court filing on Monday, the prosecution said the testimony by Gates - who also testified last year against Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in a trial in which Manafort was convicted and sent to prison for 7-1/2 years - will conclude his cooperation with the government. The prosecution asked a judge to set a mid-December sentencing date for Gates.

Another prominent prosecution witness, former Trump campaign chief executive and White House strategist Steve Bannon, testified on Friday. Bannon told jurors Stone was viewed by Trump's campaign as an "access point" to WikiLeaks and that Stone discussed connections to WikiLeaks and Assange at the time. Mueller and U.S. intelligence agencies determined the emails released by WikiLeaks were stolen by Russian state-backed hackers as part of Moscow's efforts to meddle in the election and boost Trump's candidacy.

The Intelligence Committee is now spearheading the House impeachment inquiry against the Republican president over Trump's request that Ukraine investigate a Democratic rival, Joe Biden. Stone's defense team may try to undermine Gates' testimony by pointing to his motives for helping the government. Last year, Gates pleaded guilty to conspiracy and lying to the FBI in exchange for agreeing to cooperate and to provide information for Mueller's investigation in the hopes of getting a lighter sentence.

Gates also testified this year in the trial of Democratic former President Barack Obama's White House counsel Greg Craig, who was acquitted on charges that he lied to the Justice Department about work he did for Ukraine's government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kathuniya claims bronze at Worlds, 2 more Indians seal Tokyo2020 slots

Promising Yogesh Kathuniya overcame three foul attempts to claim the bronze medal in mens discus throw F56 final at the World Para Athletics Championships and sealed Indias seventh slot at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. Praveen Kumar had ...

Maha governor acted fairly in recommending Prez rule: legal experts

New Delhi, Nov 12 PTI&#160; Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari has not committed any unconstitutional act by recommending Presidents rule in the state, legal experts said on Tuesday. Presidents rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tu...

Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the citys air quality in the severe zone. The governments air quality monitor, Sy...

Naidu calls for easing procedures to regulate organ donation

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday urged youth to overcome apprehensions and donate their organs, as he stressed the need for easing procedures to regulate organ donation in accordance with scientific standards. Terming organ donati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019