Fadnavis making all efforts to form BJP government in Maharashtra: Narayan Rane

Amid political logjam in Maharashtra and imposition of President's Rule, BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday said that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was making efforts to form a BJP led coalition government in the state.

  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:26 IST
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:26 IST
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane talking to reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Amid political logjam in Maharashtra and imposition of President's Rule, BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday said that former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was making efforts to form a BJP led coalition government in the state. "The BJP will try to form the government. Devendra Fadnavis is putting in all efforts in this regard. I am now with the BJp and I will do everything I can to ensure the BJP comes to power again," said Rane, also a former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Rane was speaking to reporters after the Core Committee meeting of the BJP held at Varsha Bungalow, the official residence of the Chief Minister of the state. The Rajya Sabha MP did not confirm whether he was in touch with any leaders from the opposition factions but said that as per the recent statements issued by Congress and NCP, it felt like the two parties were trying to lure and trick the long-term BJP ally -- Shiv Sena.

"I cannot say that any leader of opposition is in contact with me, but all I will say is that I am trying to help form the government. Ahmed Patel has clearly stated that there is a delay. I do not think the Shiv Sena can go with them. I think NCP and Congress are trying to make a fool out of Shiv Sena," said Rane. He said that a government should be formed at the earliest in the state to end the woes of farmers and also targeted Shiv Sena for the delay.

"It is bad that there is a delay. If you are concerned about farmers and the people of Maharashtra, you should form a government. On one hand, you say a government should be formed early and on the other, you are behaving like this. It is really sad," added Rane. "We all know who is responsible for the delay and the President's Rule. They should have stood by their words and should not have done what they have done. A 'Yuti' was promised before polls and that promise should have been honoured," he said.

Maharashtra came under the President's Rule today after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for the requisite notification. The President signed the notification following the recommendation of the Union Cabinet which acted on the report from the state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The Governor had recommended the imposition of President's Rule following the political stalemate in the state over the formation of the government with BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP being unable to gather support for forming government in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

