International Development News
Development News Edition

CPI(M) terms imposition of Prez rule in Maharashtra 'abrupt'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 21:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 21:37 IST
CPI(M) terms imposition of Prez rule in Maharashtra 'abrupt'

The CPI(M) Politburo on Tuesday called the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra "abrupt" and said the "hurried" endorsement of the governor's recommendation for it was an "assault" on the Constitution. "The CPI(M) Politburo strongly condemns the abrupt manner in which President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. The governor had given time till 8.30 pm tonight to the NCP leader, Sharad Pawar, to claim support of the majority of the elected MLAs to form the government. Even before the deadline set by him was over, he recommends the imposition of Article 356 by the President of India," the party said in a statement.

It said a "hurriedly called" Union Cabinet meeting, just before the prime minister's departure, endorsed the governor's recommendation and forwarded it to President Ram Nath Kovind for the imposition of President's rule. The party alleged that these developments "directly" contravene the Supreme Court judgment in the Bommai case, in which it was categorically stated that the only place where the claim to form a government can be established through a majority of the elected members is the Floor of the House.

"Without going through the procedures laid down by the law, the BJP has acted in this manner, thus, brazenly violating our Constitutional Order. "It is clear that utilising the period of President's rule, the BJP will indulge in all the methods in its arsenal to manufacture a majority for itself as it has done in several states earlier. This constitutes yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by this Modi government. This must be resolutely opposed by all secular democratic forces," the CPI(M) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Instagram takes on TikTok with 'Reels'

Instagram has taken huge inspiration from rival TikTok to build a new format called Reels.Reels allows you to create 15-second video clips set to music and share them as Stories, similar to how TikTok works, TechCrunch reports.Users can cho...

Be more transparent about algorithms, Berners-Lee tells tech giants

By Umberto Bacchi LONDON, Nov 12 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Tech companies should be more transparent about how computer algorithms make decisions that affect peoples lives, the inventor of the World Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee said on Tuesd...

Brexit Party leader Farage snubs calls not to contest Labour seats

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage said on Tuesday he is planning to put up candidates in seats held by the opposition Labour Party in next months general election, ignoring warnings that it might lead to opponents of Brexit controlling the n...

J-K: LeT terrorist killed in Ganderbal encounter

Terrorist who was gunned down by security forces during an encounter in Ganderbal on Tuesday, has been identified as Pakistani national and was affiliated with terror outfit Laskar-e-Taiba LeT. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019