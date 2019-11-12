CPI(M) terms imposition of Prez rule in Maharashtra 'abrupt'

The CPI(M) Politburo on Tuesday called the imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra "abrupt" and said the "hurried" endorsement of the governor's recommendation for it was an "assault" on the Constitution. "The CPI(M) Politburo strongly condemns the abrupt manner in which President's rule has been imposed in Maharashtra. The governor had given time till 8.30 pm tonight to the NCP leader, Sharad Pawar, to claim support of the majority of the elected MLAs to form the government. Even before the deadline set by him was over, he recommends the imposition of Article 356 by the President of India," the party said in a statement.

It said a "hurriedly called" Union Cabinet meeting, just before the prime minister's departure, endorsed the governor's recommendation and forwarded it to President Ram Nath Kovind for the imposition of President's rule. The party alleged that these developments "directly" contravene the Supreme Court judgment in the Bommai case, in which it was categorically stated that the only place where the claim to form a government can be established through a majority of the elected members is the Floor of the House.

"Without going through the procedures laid down by the law, the BJP has acted in this manner, thus, brazenly violating our Constitutional Order. "It is clear that utilising the period of President's rule, the BJP will indulge in all the methods in its arsenal to manufacture a majority for itself as it has done in several states earlier. This constitutes yet another assault on the Indian Constitution by this Modi government. This must be resolutely opposed by all secular democratic forces," the CPI(M) said.

