BJP-JJP not concerned about people's problems, only fighting for ministerial berths: Surjewala

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday attacked the newly formed BJP-JJP government in Haryana, alleging the two parties are fighting among themselves for ministerial portfolios which has resulted into "a total collapse of governance structure" in the state. In a statement issued here, the Congress spokesperson said, "The people are suffering due to maladministration but the BJP-JJP have no concern for their sufferings".

Election results were announced on October 24, but the portfolios have not been distributed so far and even the routine public works are stuck with officers for lack of clarity on responsibilities, he alleged. "This has resulted into a total collapse of governance structure as the officials are also not taking any interest in their day-to-day work in this period of great uncertainty. They have already wasted close to one month in this convolution for ministerial portfolios," he claimed.

Surjewala alleged the law and order in the state has completely broken down. "Daily news of so many murders, kidnappings and heinous crimes are tarnishing the image of the state. There is no headship or responsibility in the departments of the state government, in such a situation the governance stands paralysed. The two so-called leaders are only engaged in serving their political interests but they do not seem to worry about the state and its people" he added.

M L Khattar (65) took oath as the chief minister for a second time on October 27 and Dushyant Chautala (31), the great grandson of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal, was sworn-in as his deputy as the BJP formed the government with the help of the Jannayak Janata Party(JJP) in Haryana. Barring Dushyant, no minister has been inducted into the Khattar cabinet so far.

Earlier in the day, Dushyant said the first expansion of the state cabinet will take place within the next two days. The polls in Haryana were held on October 21 and results declared on October 24.

