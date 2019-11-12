International Development News
Development News Edition

Trump and Macron discussed Syria coordination, Iran, trade -White House spokesman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 22:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 22:39 IST
Trump and Macron discussed Syria coordination, Iran, trade -White House spokesman

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron on a phone call on Monday discussed Syria, Iran and trade according to a series of tweets posted by White House spokesman Judd Deere on Tuesday.

"The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue coordination on Syria. They also voiced concern over Iran’s steps to advance its nuclear program," Deere wrote. "President Trump further emphasized the importance of ensuring an even playing field for American companies.

Both leaders expressed anticipation for joining their counterparts in London next month at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders Meeting."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Catalan separatists ERC says cannot back a Socialist-Podemos deal at this stage

Catalan separatist party Esquerra Republicana de CatalunyaERC on Tuesday said that it was not ready, at this stage, to back a coalition government deal reached on Tuesday by the Socialists and the left-wing Unidas Podemos. Right now our pos...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq at record highs ahead of Trump speech

The SP 500 and Nasdaq indexes rose to record highs on Tuesday as trade-sensitive technology stocks gained ahead of a much-awaited speech by President Donald Trump, which was likely to provide some clarity on the U.S.-China tariff talks.Hope...

UPDATE 3-France's EDF says no damage found so far at Cruas nuclear plant after earthquake

Checks carried out by French utility EDF at its Cruas nuclear power plant have revealed no anomalies so far, a company executive said on Tuesday after it extended outages at three of the facilitys reactors until Nov. 15. The state-controlle...

UPDATE 2-Bolivia seeks new leader as Morales heads to Mexico for refuge

Bolivias former leader Evo Morales was heading to Mexico to seek asylum on Tuesday as security forces quelled violence over the long-serving leftists resignation and opponents sought an interim replacement to fill the power vacuum.Morales, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019