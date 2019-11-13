International Development News
UPDATE 1-U.S. House panel to hold impeachment hearings next week

US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee will hold public hearings for three days next week in its impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump, the panel's chairman, Representative Adam Schiff, said on Tuesday.

The witnesses for the committee's hearings on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday next week have already given closed-door depositions, Schiff, a Democrat, said in a statement. The first public hearings in the impeachment probe begin on Wednesday. Democrats are investigating whether Trump pressured Ukraine to target Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden.

Next week, National Security Council official Alexander Vindman; Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence; former U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker and National Security Council official Tim Morrison will testify on Nov. 19. Testifying on Nov. 20 will be U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper and Undersecretary of State David Hale.

Former National Security Council official Fiona Hill will testify on Nov. 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

