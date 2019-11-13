International Development News
Development News Edition

Supreme Court's decision is 'supreme': Ashwani Kumar on disqualification of K'taka MLAs

Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld the decision to disqualify 17 rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs and said that the verdict will empower the anti-defection law.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:33 IST
Supreme Court's decision is 'supreme': Ashwani Kumar on disqualification of K'taka MLAs
Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Wednesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld the decision to disqualify 17 rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs and said that the verdict will empower the anti-defection law. "Disqualification of MLAs of Karnataka by Supreme court is legitimate. The Supreme Court has maintained that the anti-defection law is the principal of the parliamentary democracy. After this decision, such a law will be more empowered," Ashwani Kumar told ANI.

The top court earlier today upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but ruled that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. He also took a jibe at Maharashtra Governor for recommending President Rule and said that he did not follow the prescribed criteria.

"He has given more time to one party and less time to other parties to form government in the state. I believe this is not a democratic norm," said the Congress leader. In fast-moving developments, the President's Rule was imposed in the state on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recommendation after no party could stake claim to form the government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shashi Tharoor seeks court's permission to travel abroad

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday moved an application in a Special court here seeking permission to travel to three different countries on different dates. Tharoor has to seek the courts permission to travel abroad as he is out...

Two treated for deadly pneumonic plague in Beijing

Beijing, Nov 13 AFP Two people in Beijing have been diagnosed with the pneumonic plague -- a rare instance of the highly-contagious disease that is fatal if left untreated. The two individuals were being treated at a central hospital in Chi...

Transparency activists hail SC decision on bringing CJI under RTI

Transparency activists on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Courts decision on bringing the office of the Chief Justice of India under the ambit of the RTI Act, saying the apex court has reiterated the established position in law in the matter...

Govt to push OSH Code for passage in Budget session: Gangwar

The government will push Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions OSH Code in the Budget session of Parliament for approval, said Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar on Wednesday. The Code was introduced in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019