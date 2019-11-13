Supreme Court's decision is 'supreme': Ashwani Kumar on disqualification of K'taka MLAs

Former law minister and senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar welcomed the decision of the Supreme Court which upheld the decision to disqualify 17 rebel Karnataka Congress and JD(S) MLAs and said that the verdict will empower the anti-defection law. "Disqualification of MLAs of Karnataka by Supreme court is legitimate. The Supreme Court has maintained that the anti-defection law is the principal of the parliamentary democracy. After this decision, such a law will be more empowered," Ashwani Kumar told ANI.

The top court earlier today upheld the decision of the then Karnataka speaker K R Ramesh Kumar to disqualify 17 rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law but ruled that they can contest the upcoming by-elections in the state. He also took a jibe at Maharashtra Governor for recommending President Rule and said that he did not follow the prescribed criteria.

"He has given more time to one party and less time to other parties to form government in the state. I believe this is not a democratic norm," said the Congress leader. In fast-moving developments, the President's Rule was imposed in the state on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's recommendation after no party could stake claim to form the government. (ANI)

