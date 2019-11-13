International Development News
BJP bracing for rebellion in bypoll-bound constituencies in

Ruling BJP in Karnataka is starring at rebellion in a few of the bypoll-bound assembly constituencies amid indications that several of the 17 disqualified Congress and JDS MLAs who are set to join the party might get tickets to contest the December 5 polls. At least two leaders Raju Kage from Kagwad and Sharath Bachegowda, son of BJP Chikkaballapura MP B N Bacchegowda, have openly revolted against the party upset over indications that they may not get tickets to contest the bypolls to 15 constituencies.

Both had unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections against Congress candidates, who are among the disqualified MLAs. Kage had already announced his decision to quit the BJP and join the Congress, while Sharath on Wednesday said he would file nomination as an independent in Hoskote.

Sharath's announcement came on a day when the Supreme Court gave partial relief to the disqualified MLAs by allowing them to contest the bypolls and all eyes are the BJP's next move on whether it will give tickets to them. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said the disqualified MLAs would join the BJP on Thursday.

Kage on Wednesday met Congress leader Siddaramaiah and said he was all set to join the party and would file his nomination from Kagwad on November 18. "Today or tomorrow, I am going to resign from the primary membership of BJP, he told reporters here.

BJP is likely to field Congress rebels Shrimant Patil and K Sudhakar in Kagwad and Hoskote. Barely two days ago, Congress leader D K Shivakumar had met Kage and another BJP member Ashok Pujari of Gokak in Belagavi giving rise to speculations they may be absorbed by the party and fielded in the bypolls..

