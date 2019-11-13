Trump says he will make a decision on auto tariffs soon
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had been briefed by his administration on the issue of whether to impose tariffs on car and auto part imports into the United States and would make a decision fairly soon.
Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House at the top of a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
