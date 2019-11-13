International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP top brass meets Delhi leaders to discuss Assembly poll preparations

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:08 IST
BJP top brass meets Delhi leaders to discuss Assembly poll preparations
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The top brass of the BJP including working president JP Nadda met Delhi unit leaders on Wednesday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in the national capital. The leadership asked the Delhi BJP unit to "expose" ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators and focus on reaching out to unauthorised colonies residents, said a source, who was present in the meeting.

"The top leaders asked us to help in the ongoing work for mapping of boundaries of unauthorised colonies and reach out to residents of these colonies by helping in registration of their properties," the party leader said. Another leader who attended the meeting said that besides Nadda, BJP organisation secretary BL Santosh and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Hardeep Puri were present in the meeting.

"The stress was on how to expose the AAP legislators who have failed to meet the aspirations of the people. It was suggested that questions should be asked of them as to what contribution did they make in development of their constituency in the past five years," said the party leader. The AAP stormed to power in Delhi winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi in 2015 polls. The BJP got just three seats.

The meeting also discussed ways to reach out to voters in Delhi by telling how important schemes of the Modi government, like Ayushman Bharat was "derailed" by the Kejriwal government. A mega meeting of Panch Parmeshwars (booth level workers) in Delhi will be held at Ramleela ground here on December 22, said a Delhi BJP leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tunisia's parliament picks moderate Islamist party leader as speaker

Tunisias new parliament on Wednesday elected Rached Ghannouchi, leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party, as its speaker after the rival Heart of Tunisia party backed him, opening the way for a possible coalition government between the...

UPDATE 1-Facebook adds Instagram data to content moderation transparency report

Facebook Inc released its fourth report on enforcement against content that violates its policies on Wednesday, adding data on photo-sharing app Instagram and content depicting suicide or self-harm for the first time. Pro-active detection o...

US proposes tougher rules on work permits for asylum-seekers

The Trump administration is proposing to make it tougher for asylum-seekers to obtain permission to work in the United States while their immigration cases are pending. US Citizenship and Immigration Services said Wednesday that a proposed ...

PM Modi meets Putin in Brazil, discusses bilateral ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Russian President Vladimir Putin here and discussed ways to further cement their special strategic partnership. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mech...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019