International Development News
Development News Edition

Shah says SC verdict on Rafale befitting reply to Cong 'malicious' campaign, seeks apology

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 16:55 IST
Shah says SC verdict on Rafale befitting reply to Cong 'malicious' campaign, seeks apology
BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah talking to ANI exclusively in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday termed the Supreme Court verdict on the Rafale deal a befitting reply to the Congress and its leaders who carried out a "malicious and baseless" campaign against the BJP government, and said they must apologize now. In a series of tweets, Shah said the judgment of the apex court has proved that the disruption of Parliament over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal was a "sham".

"Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the review petition on #Rafale is a befitting reply to those leaders and parties who rely on malicious and baseless campaigns," he said. The home minister said Thursday's order of the Supreme Court has yet again reaffirmed the Narendra Modi government's credentials as a government that is transparent and corruption-free.

"Now, it has been proved that the disruption of Parliament over #Rafale was a sham. The time could have been better utilized for the welfare of people. "After today's rebuke from SC, Congress and its leader, for whom politics is above national interest must apologize to the nation," he said.

The Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi have carried out an aggressive campaign before the last Lok Sabha elections against the multi-billion dollar deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France. During the protests, the opposition parties disrupted the proceedings of both houses of Parliament for days together.

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave clean chit to the Modi government on the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets from French company Dassault Aviation, rejecting the plea for registration of an FIR by the CBI for alleged commission of the cognisable offense in the deal. The apex court dismissed the pleas seeking review of the December 14, 2018 verdict in which it had said that there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Royals trade Rahane to Capitals; get Markande and Tewatia in return

Rajasthan Royals on Thursday traded their most-capped player Ajinkya Rahane to Delhi Capitals in exchange for leg-spinner Mayank Markande and bowling all-rounder Rahul Tewatia. Rahane, who captained Royals in 24 of his 100 IPL games between...

ANALYSIS-Alibaba's Hong Kong listing offers valuable Beijing goodwill

Alibabas Hong Kong listing will not only land it 13.4 billion, but it will also garner goodwill from Beijing to help the Chinese e-commerce giant weather the fallout of a damaging trade war. The share sale, set to be Hong Kongs largest in m...

WB: Drug racketeer arrested, Rs 60 L worth drugs seized

The West Bengal police on Thursday arrested a drug racketeer and seized from him about 6,400 kg of narcotic drugs worth nearly Rs 60 lakhs. The Special Task Force, West Bengal Police, said Working on the statement given by an accused in cus...

Facebook says AI getting better at spying unwanted content

San Francisco, Nov 14 AFP Facebook on Wednesday said that its software is getting more skilled at spying banned content at the social network, then working with humans to quickly remove terrorist videos and more. While we err on the side of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019