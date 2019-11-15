Telangana BJP leader urges citizens, NRIs to support TSRTC

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader AP Jithender Reddy has urged citizens and all NRIs to support and save Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Reddy, a former MP, attended all-party RTC meeting at corporation's union office here on Thursday. He supported the RTC employees' protest at Mahabubnagar bus stand, read a statement.

He personally committed Rs 1 lakh for food supplies for RTC employees. "Even Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao first came to Hyderabad from Karimnagar on an RTC bus. All his industrialist friends used RTC buses to travel in their struggling days," Reddy claimed.

The BJP leader has discussed setting up a 'Save RTC' fund with RTC JAC Convenor Ashwathama Reddy. The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of TSRTC has been on a strike since October 5 demanding merger of the corporation with the state government and revision of pay among other demands. (ANI)

