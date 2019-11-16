Rafale: Bihar BJP demonstrates seeking Rahul's apology

The BJP in Bihar on Saturday held a statewide demonstration seeking apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for "spreading lies" on the Rafale deal. Hundreds of BJP workers led by its state chief Sanjay Jaiswal congregated at Kargil Chowk here to press for their demand for Gandhi's 'apology' in the wake of the Supreme Court giving clean chit to the NDA government at the Centre in the Rafale fighter jet deal.

The party's national spokesman Syed Shahnawaz Hussain and other leaders also took part in the demonstration. Jaiswal said Gandhi's allegations had brought ignominy to the country and hence he should seek apology to the nation for "spreading lies" about the deal.

The Congress' history is full of corruption and scams and it never expected that an honest and transparent government can be run smoothly, Jaiswal alleged. Hussain said both the people's court and the Supreme Court have given clean chit to the Narendra Modi government.

The party also held demonstrations at district headquarters across the state on the issue. The protest was held as part of BJP's plan to hold nationwide demonstrations on the issue.

The apex court on Thursday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in the purchase of 36 fully loaded Rafale fighter jets, dismissing petitions seeking review of its order of last year. The apex court had on December 14, 2018 dismissed all the petitions seeking probe into the jet deal..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)