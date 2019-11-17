Highlights at 2100 hours

Following are the top stories at 2100 hours:

AIMPLB, Jamiat to seek review of Ayodhya verdict Lucknow/New Delhi: A review petition will be filed against the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind announced on Sunday, stressing that mosque land cannot be given up as per the Sharia.

Maharashtra Govt formation: Pawar to meet Sonia on Monday Pune: The NCP has said that its supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday to discuss the government formation in Maharashtra.

All-party meet: PM says open to discuss all issues; Oppn raises Farooq's detention, economy slowdown New Delhi: Ahead of Parliament's winter session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday assured an all-party meeting that the government is ready to discuss all issues, while the opposition raised concerns over economic slowdown and farm distress and strongly demanded that detained Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah be allowed to attend the House.

Fadnavis heckled at Bal Thackeray's death anniversary function Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday heckled by some slogan-shouting workers of the Shiv Sena as he left Shivaji Park here after paying tribute to Bal Thackeray on his ninth death anniversary.

BJP allies deserting 'sinking ship' in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren New Delhi: With the BJP facing alliance trouble in Jharkhand ahead of the assembly polls, the JMM-led opposition coalition's chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren said on Sunday the allies of the saffron party are deserting the "sinking ship" as they know which way the wind is blowing. By Asim Kamal

Harsh winter prompts J-K admin to shift 34 political prisoners from Centaur Hotel to MLA Hostel Srinagar: As Srinagar reeled under harsh winter conditions, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday shifted all 34 political prisoners, lodged at Centaur Hotel since August 5, to the MLA Hostel as the facility lacked proper heating arrangements, officials said.

Devotees brave rain to offer prayers at Sabarimala Sabarimala (Ker): Braving rains, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple here on Sunday, the second day of the annual two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku puja pilgrimage season.

Sena effect: NDA allies pitch for better coordination, demand convener New Delhi: The shadow of an imminent divorce between the BJP and the Shiv Sena loomed large over an NDA meeting on Sunday ahead of the Parliament session, with allies pitching for a mechanism to improve coordination and Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the ruling alliance as "one big family."

India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates New Delhi: India has the potential for "very rapid" economic growth over the next decade which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in an "exciting way", billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan

BJP sticks to projecting disqualified MLAs as ministerial nominees; Cong, JDS vow to defeat them in bypolls Bengaluru: With the outcome of the coming bypolls to 15 Karnataka assembly constituencies crucial for survival of its government, the ruling BJP is going all out to ensure victory of its candidates, most of them rebel disqualified MLAs, pitching them as future ministers.

BJP leader to contest against Jharkhand CM in assembly polls Jamshedpur: Peeved about his name not featuring in the list of 72 candidates announced so far for the assembly polls, senior BJP leader Saryu Roy on Sunday said he will contest against Chief Minister Raghubar Das as an Independent.

LGD2 GOGOI-RETIREMENT Justice Ranjan Gogoi retires as CJI

New Delhi: Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the first person from northeast to reach the top of judiciary and credited for bringing the curtains down on the decades old politically and religiously sensitive Ayodhya land dispute, retired as the chief justice of India on Sunday. By Ranjit Kumar Sinha

Gotabaya Rajapaksa wins Sri Lankan presidential election Colombo: Sri Lanka's controversial wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa will lead the country after ruling party candidate Sajith Premadasa conceded the hotly contested presidential poll on Sunday, marking the return of the powerful Rajapaksa dynasty known for its pro-China tilt, amidst security challenges following the Easter Sunday terror attacks that killed 269 people.

SPF20 SPO-FOOT-IND-STIMAC India head coach Stimac declares Oman favourites in Tuesday's World Cup qualifying game

Muscat (Oman): Winless India will start as underdogs in the World Cup qualifying round match against Oman here on Tuesday, said head coach Igor Stimac, while ruing that his players were creating chances but not converting them. PTI HMB

