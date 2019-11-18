International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Trump assails Pence aide who testified in impeachment probe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 05:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 05:03 IST
UPDATE 1-Trump assails Pence aide who testified in impeachment probe
US President Donald Trump (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at another witness in Congress' impeachment inquiry against him, saying the aide to Vice President Mike Pence was a "Never Trumper" who should "work out a better presidential attack." Writing on Twitter, Trump was scornful of Jennifer Williams, a foreign policy aide to Pence who testified earlier this month that some of Trump's comments on a phone call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart last summer were "inappropriate." Her testimony was released on Saturday.

"Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls," Trump wrote on Twitter. "Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don't know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack!"

Williams is scheduled to testify on Tuesday during the second week of public impeachment inquiry hearings. Trump's July 25 phone call is at the heart of the House of Representatives' Democratic-led inquiry into whether the Republican president misused U.S. foreign policy to undermine former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden, one of his potential opponents in the 2020 election.

Williams, who was listening to the call, testified that Trump's insistence that Ukraine carry out politically sensitive investigations "struck me as unusual and inappropriate." She said the discussion between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was "more political in nature" than phone calls with other foreign leaders, and included what she viewed as specific references to Trump's "personal political agenda."

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, derided some of the other current and former U.S. officials who have appeared before House committees in the inquiry and branded the investigation a witch hunt aimed at hurting his re-election chances. Trump two days ago attacked another witness, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, while she was testifying in a public hearing of the impeachment inquiry.

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," Trump said on Friday, a moment that Democrats said amounted to witness intimidation. The president has also referred on Twitter to other witnesses in the probe - U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and diplomats William Taylor and George Kent - as "Never Trumpers," a term that first came into use during the 2016 election campaign to describe Trump opponents, especially Republicans.

Taylor and Kent both rejected the label when asked about it in public impeachment inquiry hearings last week. "I am a career non-partisan professional who serves whatever president is elected," Kent said. Trump says his call with Zelenskiy was "perfect." The White House has released a rough transcript of the July 25 call, as well as another call in April in which Trump congratulated Zelenskiy on his election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

UPDATE 1-Buttigieg surges ahead of Democratic rivals in Iowa -poll

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Tsitsipas ATP Finals triumph shows young guns are ready to rule

Rafael Nadal will end the year as the worlds top-ranked player and the big three retained their stranglehold on the Grand Slam titles, but when Stefanos Tsitsipas was crowned ATP Finals champion on Sunday it felt like a watershed moment.I b...

Vikings erase 20-point deficit to beat Broncos

The Minnesota Vikings made up for three bad quarters of football with a dominant one on Sunday. Kirk Cousins was 29-of-35 passing for 319 yards and three touchdowns to lead Minnesota to a come-from-behind 27-23 home win over the Denver Bron...

UPDATE 1-Trump assails Pence aide who testified in impeachment probe

U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out on Sunday at another witness in Congress impeachment inquiry against him, saying the aide to Vice President Mike Pence was a Never Trumper who should work out a better presidential attack. Writing on T...

Kings end Celtics' win streak with one-point win

Richaun Holmes hit a pair of go-ahead free throws with 13.3 seconds left as the host Sacramento Kings ended the Boston Celtics 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory Sunday afternoon. Buddy Hield led all scorers with 35 points and hit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019