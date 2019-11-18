International Development News
AAP: Will protest if bill to regularise unauthorised colonies not brought

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 18-11-2019 19:38 IST
  Created: 18-11-2019 19:38 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said it would hold a massive protest from "sadak to sansad" if the BJP does not bring a bill to regularise unauthorised colonies in the Winter Session of Parliament. AAP spokesperson and leader Raghav Chadha said that in the current session of Parliament, AAP legislators will try to establish a consensus among other legislators and gather support over regularisation of these colonies.

"Our legislators will try to not let a single legislation pass till a bill on regularisation of unauthorised colonies is brought in. We will hold a massive protest from sadak to sansad," Chadha told reporters. "It's unfortunate that despite monumental claims by the BJP-led Central government on the issue of regularisation of unauthorised colonies, in the Winter Session of Parliament which has started from today the Centre is going to bring 27 new bills but the bill to regularise the unauthorised colonies of Delhi is not present in the list," said Chadha.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh also slammed the BJP for not listing the bill for regularisation of unauthorised colonies. "Aam Aadmi Party will raise the issue to pass the bill in this session itself and urge BJP to stop this publicity politics," he said.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said the Centre will also bring a bill in the Winter Session to give relief to the residents of unauthorised colonies in the national capital. The move has come ahead of assembly polls in Delhi to be held early next year.

The decision is applicable to 1,797 identified unauthorised colonies spread over 175 square km inhabited by people from lower-income groups, Puri said last month. The Parliament's Winter Session began on Monday and several bills, including the Citizenship Amendment Bill, are scheduled to be tabled during the session that will end on December 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

