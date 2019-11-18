International Development News
Development News Edition

BJP to seek disqualification of caste-hopping Congress MLA

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:17 IST
BJP to seek disqualification of caste-hopping Congress MLA

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh is seeking disqualification of Congress MLA Jajpal Singh Jajji from the assembly for allegedly changing his caste on different occasions for political gains. The move by the main opposition party comes in the backdrop of the Assembly speaker disqualifying BJP legislator Prahlad Lodhi from the House following his conviction in a criminal offence. His conviction by the trial court was later stayed by the high court.

"We are going to petition the Election Commission and the Madhya Pradesh High Court to get Jajji disqualified from the legislature. "Our state leaders are now discussing how to take the matter forward and get the Congress MLA ousted from the House," MP BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijayvargiya said on Monday.

Jajji, the sitting MLA from Ashoknagar, has changed his caste on different occasions to gain politically, he said. He first got elected as a Janpad (council) member under the general quota and then became the Ashoknagar Municipal Council president, a post reserved for OBCs, by claiming to be a member of the Keer caste, Vijayvargiya claimed.

Thereafter, in 2013, he unsuccessfully contested from the Ashoknagar assembly seat, reserved for Scheduled Castes, by producing a false caste certificate, the BJP chief spokesman alleged. Last year, Jajji contested from the same seat - Ashoknagar (SC) - on a Congress ticket and won, he said.

When contacted, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta said let the competent authority decide the matter related to Jajji's caste, and also hit out at the BJP. "It is like the pot calling the kettle black. What was the BJP doing when Jyoti Dhurve became MP from Betul on fake caste certificate in the previous Lok Sabha election (2014).

It shielded her," Gupta said. Recently, a court in Bhopal convicted Lodhi and 12 others and sentenced him to two years in jail for attacking the tehsildar (revenue official) of Raipura in August 2014.

Following the conviction, the Assembly speaker disqualified the MLA from Pawai in Panna district from the House. However, on an appeal filed by him, the Madhya Pradesh high court stayed the conviction and two-year sentence of Lodhi till January 7, and granted him bail.

With Lodhi's disqualification, the BJPs strength in the 230-member assembly came down to 107. The saffron party had won 109 seats in last year's assembly polls, but later lost the Jhabua assembly bypoll to the Congress. The Congress tally rose to 115, one short of the simple majority mark, after it wrested Jhabua from the BJP in the last month's bypoll.

The Congress government is surviving on support of 2 BSP MLAs, one of the SP and four Independent MLAs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar slips, stocks ease on fresh doubts on trade deal

The dollar slipped and global equity markets traded little changed on Monday, halting a rally that lifted a key index to just under a new high, after a media report cast fresh doubts on reaching phase one of a U.S.-China trade deal. The saf...

Suspended Heat G Waiters visits Syracuse, Boeheim

Suspended Miami Heat guard Dion Waiters paid a visit to his former college coach as he works his way through a 10-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team. Waiters was spotted at Syracuses game against Seattle on Saturday and eve...

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their bigge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019