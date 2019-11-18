International Development News
Development News Edition

Water battle heats up in Delhi; BJP and Congress stage protest, demand Kejriwal's resignation

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 21:31 IST
Water battle heats up in Delhi; BJP and Congress stage protest, demand Kejriwal's resignation

The BJP and Congress on Monday staged protests alleging poor quality of drinking water in the city even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that 98.5 per cent of the 1.5 lakh samples tested by Jal Board in past nine months have been found safe. Leading a protest at Turkaman Gate, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra demanded that Kejriwal step down and a case be registered against him for "playing with the lives of people".

Delhi BJP leaders and workers also held protests at 400 places across the city slamming the AAP government. Responding to the allegations, Kejriwal said that central ministers were scaring people by alleging that Delhi water was "poisonous". He said the opposition parties were indulging in "dirty politics".

Union Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday released the second phase of the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BIS) study which stated that Delhi along with Kolkata and Chennai failed in almost 10 out of 11 quality parameters of drinking water. In the first phase of its survey, the BIS had found all the 11 samples drawn from Delhi did not comply with the quality norm and the piped water was not safe for drinking purpose.

"After air, the water in Delhi has been polluted. The water supply in Delhi has been found to be worst in a study of 20 cities. Kejriwal should refrain from politics over the issue," Tiwari said. With inching of Assembly polls, the Kejriwal government has come under severe attack by the BJP and Congress in Delhi.

Both the parties have been seeking to corner the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a host of issues, including air quality, water contamination, unauthorised colonies, and condition of health and public transport in the city. During the Congress protest near a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) pumping station at Turkan Gate, senior party leaders, including election campaign in-charge Kirti Azad, J P Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely and chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma asserted that the party will not spare any efforts to fight for the interests of the people.

Union Health Minister and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk Harsh Vardhan accused Kejriwal of giving "poison" to people in the name of free water supply, and demanded his resignation. BJP's Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta in a protest at ITO said that Kejriwal, who is chairman of DJB, has "failed" to ensure supply of potable water to people.

Kejriwal rubbished the BIS report as "false and politically motivated". "Between January 1 and September 24, Delhi Jal Board collected 1,55,302 samples. Among them, only 2,222 samples or just 1.43 failed, while 1,53,080 samples(98.57) passed," Kejriwal said in a press conference.

In October, out of 16,502 samples collected by DJB, only 658 (3.98 percent) failed, he said. The chief minister said his government will collect five samples from each municipal wards in the city for tests in a transparent manner.

He said the media, local people and even Paswan will be invited to take part in the exercise. Paswan accused Kejriwal of doing politics over the issue and challenged him to name officials from his government and Centre for a team to test water quality in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Nusrat Jahan's health condition improves, released from hospital

Actress and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan were discharged from hospital on Monday evening, a day after she was admitted with complains of respiratory trouble. Jahan was released after her health condition showed significant improvement, a senior offi...

UPDATE 2-Euro zone bond yields edge higher, trade war caution persists

Government bond yields in the euro area were a shade higher on Monday as stock markets rallied, with caution over U.S.-China trade talks continuing to support fixed income markets.Borrowing costs in Germany and France notched up their bigge...

Paris mayor warned Olympics chief of 'risks' from Airbnb deal

Paris, Nov 18 AFP The mayor of Paris warned the head of the International Olympic Committee about the risks of its partnership deal with the home rental platform Airbnb, in a letter sent last week and seen by AFP on Monday. Anne Hidalgo, a ...

Aisam pulls out of India tie in protest against shifting of tie to neutral venue

Pakistans top doubles player Aisam ul Haq Qureshi on Monday refused to compete in the upcoming Davis Cup tie against India, protesting against ITFs decision to shift the tie from Islamabad to a neutral venue. Aisam, one of the best tennis p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019